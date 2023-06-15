Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Zoo Choo rolls again in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two weeks after the 611 steam engine returned to western Virginia, another train with a rich history is rolling again in Roanoke.

The Zoo Choo has been sidelined for a couple of years, but after being refurbished and repainted it’s back on the tracks at Mill Mountain Zoo.

The care of endangered, threatened and non releasable animals comes first at the accredited zoo, but officials say they couldn’t ignore the enduring popularity of the Zoo Choo.

Niki Voudren is the Executive Director of Mill Mountain Zoo.

“So we’re a serious operation, but in order to offer our guests a more robust experience, we decided to raise some money and launch the Zoo Choo with the hope that the additional revenue the Zoo Choo will yield, will help us get through the hard months of the winter when the zoo doesn’t have many visitors,” Voudren told reporters during a launch party Wednesday morning.

The train debuted in 1952 and generations of zoo visitors have enjoyed the ride over the last 70 years.

Lee Wilhelm remembers riding the Zoo Choo when he was five or six years old.

“I’m really glad to see them bring it back,” Wilhelm said, “and I think the Zoo is moving to a great place right now.”

The Zoo Choo sports a new paint scheme, but the work didn’t stop there. The overhaul included a complete restoration of the locomotive and two passenger cars, replacement of the gas engine with a diesel, and other major upgrades.

The Zoo Choo will operate during regular Zoo hours, leaving the station here about every 30 minutes.

For more information, click on the following link:

Mill Mountain Zoo

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
FILE IMAGE
Name released of Franklin County crash victim; man charged with hit and run
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Temperatures continue to warm with more sunshine this weekend.
Heat continues to build with limited showers

Latest News

Missing man Paul Poole from Halifax County
Man reported missing from Halifax County
FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 15, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 15, 2023
Lynchburg Peacemakers to discuss Safe Street Initiative
Lynchburg Peacemakers discuss Safe Street Initiative