18-year-old woman dies in Pittsylvania County crash

Police lights.
Police lights.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 18-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 29, at its intersection with Rt. 649 in Pittsylvania County.

Leighana Malpass of Chatham was driving a Mazda 6 when she drove across U.S. 29 to make a left turn and failed to yield to the right-of-way, according to police, and was hit by the driver of a Ford F-250 traveling south.

Malpass died at the scene. The driver of the F-250 wasn’t injured.

