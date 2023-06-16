2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration to take place at historic Sharswood Manor

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miller family is hosting their second annual Juneteenth Celebration at Sharswood this weekend.

After buying the house and finding out their ancestors were enslaved there, this is just one of the many ways they are moving forward in a positive way.

The Juneteenth Celebration will include food trucks, craft vendors, live music, storytelling, and more.

It will take place on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It brings us closer to Juneteenth as far as the Miller family, knowing that our family was here on this property on this land and enslaved here,” said Karen Dixon, Founder of the Sharswood Foundation. More so, it’s in celebration of them. We are part of them.”

The Juneteenth Celebration is a free event that is open to everyone, but they do ask that guests bring their own lawn chairs.

