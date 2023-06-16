Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration to take place at historic Sharswood Manor

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miller family is hosting their second annual Juneteenth Celebration at Sharswood this weekend.

After buying the house and finding out their ancestors were enslaved there, this is just one of the many ways they are moving forward in a positive way.

The Juneteenth Celebration will include food trucks, craft vendors, live music, storytelling, and more.

It will take place on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It brings us closer to Juneteenth as far as the Miller family, knowing that our family was here on this property on this land and enslaved here,” said Karen Dixon, Founder of the Sharswood Foundation. More so, it’s in celebration of them. We are part of them.”

The Juneteenth Celebration is a free event that is open to everyone, but they do ask that guests bring their own lawn chairs.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Mitchell mugshot
New charges filed against mother of 2-year-old murder victim
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
The smoky haze will linger with the first dry weekend since April.
Father’s Day weekend shrouded by a smoky haze and increasing heat
Fall off the bone chicken at Kenney's of Lexington
Hometown Eats: Kenney’s

Latest News

Wilkinson Road Dedication
Wilkinson Road Dedication
Democratic Legislative Race
Democratic Legislative Race
Juneteenth at Sharswood
Juneteenth at Sharswood
Mitchell Hearing
Mitchell Hearing