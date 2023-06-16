Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

7@four goes to the movies with The Flash

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The long-awaited movie “The Flash” is on big screens starting this weekend.

The superhero movie has been surrounded in controversy after legal problems from star Ezra Miller. The film also features two Batmans played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

Here to talk with the 7@four crew about it is Brent Stevens, a film professor from Hollins University.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Mitchell mugshot
New charges filed against mother of 2-year-old murder victim
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
A Marginal Risk of severe weather for the eastern part of our region.
Pop-up storms continue this afternoon
Fall off the bone chicken at Kenney's of Lexington
Hometown Eats: Kenney’s

Latest News

There are 15 medical kits and 15 AED machines
Bath County Sheriff’s patrol cars are now equipped with trauma response kits
USA Cycling Competition
USA Cycling Competition
First Month of Danville Casino
First Month of Danville Casino
7@four: Cinaminute with Brent Stevens