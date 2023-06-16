7@four goes to the movies with The Flash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The long-awaited movie “The Flash” is on big screens starting this weekend.

The superhero movie has been surrounded in controversy after legal problems from star Ezra Miller. The film also features two Batmans played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

Here to talk with the 7@four crew about it is Brent Stevens, a film professor from Hollins University.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.