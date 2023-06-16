An app aims to save your life by letting your neighbors know if you’ve gone into cardiac arrest

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Shenandoah EMS Council of the Virginia Office of EMS is launching a regionwide app to alert citizens when someone nearby needs CPR.

The app Pulse Point integrates with 911 dispatch communication centers and sends out an alert when someone is in cardiac arrest. The goal is to increase bystander intervention if someone in a public place needs CPR.

Virginia Office of EMS’s regional director says 80% of cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital, and early CPR can double the chance of survival.

”The response time for an ambulance by the time they get the call is about eight to ten minutes,” Daniel Linkins said. “So we really need bystanders to be a part of this, so help your neighbors and download the app and save a life.”

The Shenandoah EMS council signed an agreement with Bath County on Friday to start the app implementation process for the region.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.