Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

An app aims to save your life by letting your neighbors know if you’ve gone into cardiac arrest

The app alerts community members when someone nearby needs CPR.
The app alerts community members when someone nearby needs CPR.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Shenandoah EMS Council of the Virginia Office of EMS is launching a regionwide app to alert citizens when someone nearby needs CPR.

The app Pulse Point integrates with 911 dispatch communication centers and sends out an alert when someone is in cardiac arrest. The goal is to increase bystander intervention if someone in a public place needs CPR.

Virginia Office of EMS’s regional director says 80% of cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital, and early CPR can double the chance of survival.

”The response time for an ambulance by the time they get the call is about eight to ten minutes,” Daniel Linkins said. “So we really need bystanders to be a part of this, so help your neighbors and download the app and save a life.”

The Shenandoah EMS council signed an agreement with Bath County on Friday to start the app implementation process for the region.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Mitchell mugshot
New charges filed against mother of 2-year-old murder victim
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
A Marginal Risk of severe weather for the eastern part of our region.
Pop-up storms continue this afternoon
Fall off the bone chicken at Kenney's of Lexington
Hometown Eats: Kenney’s

Latest News

There are 15 medical kits and 15 AED machines
Bath County Sheriff’s patrol cars are now equipped with trauma response kits
The Willamette Valley Fruit Company and California Splendor are voluntarily recalling their...
Check your freezers for recalled frozen fruits linked to Hepatitis A outbreak
Frozen Strawberry Recall
Frozen Strawberry Recall
FILE - Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human...
Dr. Mandy Cohen will be new CDC director, White House announces