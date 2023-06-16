Bath County Sheriff’s patrol cars are now equipped with trauma response kits

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is adding AED machines and trauma kits to its patrol cars, aiming to save lives in some of our smaller hometowns.

When medical emergencies happen, life and death can be a matter of minutes. The sheriff’s office deputies are usually the first ones to respond to calls since units are already patrolling the community.

By equipping patrol units with medical supplies, Bath Community Hospital’s president explained it can help prevent fatal outcomes.

“Seconds and minutes can save lives,” Jeff Lingerfelt said. “If you’re got the supplies that you need to be able to extend someone’s life until they can get into a more secure place like the hospital, it’s just critical.”

Bath County has six ambulances to handle an average of 650 medical calls every year. Now, there will be 15 more patrol cars fully equipped with defibrillators and medical supplies.

“We’re so rural out here in the county, we need that kind of stuff because 90% of our shifts are by ourselves, especially at night,” Sheriff Robert Plecker said. “All these resources, we would have to go and find it, and now we’ll have it.”

The new defibrillators use Wi-Fi to track patient vitals and send that information back to the hospital.

“Having all of this now will help us, but it’s also going to help us before fire and rescue get there because we’ll already have some of the stuff in use,” Sheriff Plecker said.

The Central Shenandoah EMS council provided the kits and the Titmus Foundation in Southern Virginia provided the AED’s with a $20,000 grant. Bath Community Hospital donated about $2,000 worth of medical supplies for the trauma kits.

“I think it will save lives,” Lingerfelt said. “At the end of the day, we expect this to save lives.”

All of the kits will start going in patrol cars after the Juneteenth holiday.

