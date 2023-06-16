Boyfriend of Franklin County woman found guilty for second degree murder

FRANKLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of killing a Franklin County woman has been found guilty after a three day trial.

Heather Hodges has been missing for over a decade and her body has never been found.

Her boyfriend at the time, Paul Jordan was found guilty of second-degree murder and guilty of concealing a body.

WDBJ7 spoke to the Pittsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert “Bryan” Haskins who is the prosecutor due to a conflict of interest in Franklin County.

He says a jailhouse informant testified about a confession Jordan made to him about strangling Hodges.

Haskins explained investigators also found blood in the bedroom of the apartment the pair was renting at the time. He specifically pointed out the doorknob as a key piece of evidence because blood found on it matched Hodge’s blood and Jordan’s fingerprint.

“We’re very happy with the verdict obviously. And the members of the community and Crystal Songer who is Heather’s older sister who stood by the case all along are very pleased with the verdict. I’d like to thank the members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for not ever giving up faith in this case. For keeping the good fight.”

Jordan’s sentencing is scheduled for August 22nd at 1 pm.

