Caesars’ temporary casino generates nearly $12 million in first two weeks of opening

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Caesars temporary casino generated close to $12 million in revenue in the first two weeks of opening, exceeding expectations.

Caesars’ temporary casino in Danville opened on May 15 to a crowd wrapped around the building.

In just two weeks, the casino generated around $11.9 million dollars in revenue.

“This two week period is a grand opening, everyone’s excited, it’s new, and everybody wants to be there,” said Ken Larking, Danville City Manager. “That’s not going to be the way it performs throughout the next year, but it’s definitely on track and exceeded expectations.”

Danville will receive $715,000 through the 6% state tax and around $300,000 in additional revenue from the development agreement they have with Caesars. That totals around $1 million in revenue for the city in just two weeks.

This puts them on track to exceed the anticipated $12 million in total from the casino for next year’s budget.

“We looked at Portsmouth and areas around us that have a casino,” said Alonzo Jones, Mayor of Danville. “We were expecting good numbers, but we weren’t expecting these great numbers in such a short time with a temporary Casino. This has been astounding.”

According to data from the Virginia Lottery, in two weeks, Caesars made over half of what the Portsmouth casino made in four weeks. They were around $1 million shy of what the Bristol casino made in four weeks.

The mayor thinks the strong activity comes from the eagerness of residents and their proximity to North Carolina.

“They voted for a casino, and the citizens are participating in what they voted for. The other part of is, if you look at where Danville is positioned, we’re able to bring in some of the revenue from North Carolina. So, I think all of those things attribute to such great numbers,” added Mayor Jones.

They say the revenue Danville receives from the casino will go toward city improvements like parks, infrastructure, and education as recommended by the Danville Committee.

“If you ride past North Main Street to Third Avenue, you’ll see a brand new splash park. If you ride down across town to Doyle Thomas Park, you’ll see another splash park going in for our young people. These are the exact things that the Danville Committee asked us to do. So, when you just drive through Danville, you’ll see so many exciting things happening. You can’t miss it,” said Mayor Jones.

