Check your freezers for recalled frozen fruits linked to Hepatitis A outbreak

Frozen berries sold at Walmart, Aldi, and Costco
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FDA says 9 people have gotten sick in connection to a Hepatitis A outbreak in frozen fruit.

Recalled fruit packages include:

Sold at Walmart:

  • Great Value Mixed Fruit 4lb bags
  • Great Value Sliced Strawberries 4lb bags
  • Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend 2lb bags

The FDA says these fruit products were sold at Walmart stores in Virginia from January 24, 2023 to June 8, 2023.

Hepatitis A symptoms typically develop within 15 to 50 days of eating contaminated food.

Symptoms include:

  • Fatigue
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal Pain
  • Jaundice

“I would say at this point, if I had frozen strawberries in my freezer, I would just throw them away, personally, regardless of whether they meet the recall conditions or not,” said Melissa Wright, Director of the Food Producer Technical Assistance Network at Virginia Tech.

Wright says many recalls can be preventable in most cases with proper hygiene and procedures.

“I think it is probably worth mentioning that this kind of contact, just kind of system, this kind of situation happens because of bad hygiene, which is why it’s important to wash your hands. So that’s one takeaway, if you’re ever touching anybody’s food, your families, or anybody else’s absolutely good hand washing hygiene is very important,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

