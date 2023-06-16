Dozens gather in support of Glen Cove Elementary School staff at Roanoke County School Board meeting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board meeting room was filled to the brim with people wearing rainbow shirts, stickers, lanyards and more. Dozens took to the podium to share their disappointment that the board has not publicly spoken following controversy at Glen Cove Elementary School.

“All four of you are cowards,” said one person.

“No comment, is a comment,” said another.

“Why am I and many others standing here today telling you all of this and none of you have spoken out publicly in support of your students and your staff,” asked a teacher at Northside High School.

Parents, teachers, students and community members came to show their support to staff of Glen Cove Elementary School. Coming after four parents shared their concerns over LGBTQ materials in the school at the May 18th meeting. One going as far to name the specific staff positions at the school who he said were, “bent on indoctrinating our children on LGBTQA.”

“You are complicit with last month’s speaker and his slander of the Roanoke County School Employees as sexual predators,” said one speaker.

In late May a protest was held for the Glen Cove staff. At that time, WDBJ was able to confirm that nine staff resigned from the school, but Roanoke County Public Schools did not confirm if the situations were related. Thursday night, speakers shared they believe schools should be a safe space for all students.

“All teachers, staff and students deserve a safe welcoming diverse and inclusive school system,” said one parent.

Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely spoke at the end of the meeting, sharing he did appreciate community members coming out to voice their concerns.

“There have been certainly lots of sincere positions and concerns expressed, and we want to listen to those concerns. This expression of citizenship is what we try to teach our students and model for them. Do your research, develop your thoughts, and communicate your position in a passionate, respectful manner. Reasonable people can disagree and debate about matters of public concern can be done without the need for hyperbole, misrepresenting facts or being disrespectful. We’re immensely proud of our over 1,200 teachers that work hard to teach our students, welcome them, support them and respect them, and to teach them to love to read, write, investigate scientific principles, perform in the arts, innovate and problem solve, along with teaching them modeling their principles or character counts such as responsibility, respect, fairness, citizenship, trustworthy and kindness. I want to affirm that Roanoke County Public Schools focus is on our students and their learning and well being. Our schools must continue to be safe and caring places for all students, where they can be where they can learn free of disruptions and distractions. We support and commend the efforts of our teachers and principals to provide a caring and respectful environment focused on learning for all students,” said Nicely.

The Board did not directly address the public on the matter, but said it was important to them to hear from the public. School Board Chairman Brent Hudson spoke exclusively with WDBJ after the meeting on the matter for the first time.

“It’s a personal issue for many and I believe that’s why this board chooses to lean on the side of: this is a parent’s decision to talk to their children. It’s not up to school officials to talk to children about gender and sexuality, especially in an elementary school. ...We have over 13,000 students in the school district. And each of those students, unless one of them belongs to a teacher or a staff member, those children belong to somebody else. And as a parent, I would be very aggravated and upset if someone were to talk to my children regardless of age, about sexuality and gender. That’s something that is between my wife and I and how we’re raising our children and we respect other people’s beliefs. However, it is our right to teach our children and bring them up how we see fit, it’s not up to the school district,” said Hudson.

