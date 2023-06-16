Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Gas station clerk asks friend to rob the store so he can go home early, police say

Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A gas station employee in Tulsa is accused of asking a friend to find someone to rob the store so he could go home early, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the investigation began when the employee, Isaias Jones, reported that a man walked into the store June 5 and handed him a note that read, “Give me all your money or I will shoot you.”

Jones complied, and the suspect left with cash.

Investigators later identified Steven Jones (no relation) as the suspect and arrested him on June 8.

However, police said there was more to the story than what appeared. Steven Jones confessed to the robbery, but he said his friend Alyia Locke set up the crime because Isaias Jones had asked her if someone could rob the store so he could leave early.

Police said Alyia Locke recruited Steven Jones to rob the gas station.
Police said Alyia Locke recruited Steven Jones to rob the gas station.(Tulsa Police Department)

Police said Locke was arrested for an outstanding warrant and provided text messages that corroborated Steven Jones’ story.

Police then arrested Isaias Jones on Wednesday, who admitted to asking Locke to find someone to rob the store because he was tired and wanted to go home.

Isaias Jones is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Steven Jones is charged with conspiracy to commit embezzlement and possession of a firearm after the former conviction of a felony.

Locke was arrested for an outstanding warrant and could also face charges of embezzlement, police said.

Both men were released on bond, according to jail records. As of Friday afternoon, Locke remains in the Tulsa County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Mitchell mugshot
New charges filed against mother of 2-year-old murder victim
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
A Marginal Risk of severe weather for the eastern part of our region.
Pop-up storms continue this afternoon
Fall off the bone chicken at Kenney's of Lexington
Hometown Eats: Kenney’s

Latest News

There are 15 medical kits and 15 AED machines
Bath County Sheriff’s patrol cars are now equipped with trauma response kits
USA Cycling Competition
USA Cycling Competition
First Month of Danville Casino
First Month of Danville Casino
A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, killing three people, injuring...
Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens