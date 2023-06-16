Birthdays
Happy Together Show hits Smith Mountain Lake

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2023 Happy Together Show is set for The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake June 22.

Coves General Manager Gary Jackson showed up on 7@four to chat about the tour, featuring the Turtles, Gary Puckett, Little Anthony, the Cowsills, the Vogues, the Classics IV and Badfinger performing classic hits.

Click covesatsml.com for more information.

