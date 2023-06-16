I-81 drivers can expect delays

VIRGINIA (WDBJ) - Drivers headed towards Montgomery County and Wythe County can expect delays.

A crash reported at the 105 Mile Marker in Montgomery county: (0.5mi south of VA-232 Exit105) has resulted in the southbound travel lane to close.

A vehicle fire on the 74.5 Mile Marker towards Wythe County has resulted in the north right lane and right shoulder to close.

Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

