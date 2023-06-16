Birthdays
I-81 drivers can expect delays

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VIRGINIA (WDBJ) - Drivers headed towards Montgomery County and Wythe County can expect delays.

A crash reported at the 105 Mile Marker in Montgomery county: (0.5mi south of VA-232 Exit105) has resulted in the southbound travel lane to close.

A vehicle fire on the 74.5 Mile Marker towards Wythe County has resulted in the north right lane and right shoulder to close.

Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

