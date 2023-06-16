Birthdays
“Let’s GIVE Lunch” fundraiser helps feed local elders

The Lunch boxes delivered to seniors. Proceeds benefit LOA's Meals on Wheels program.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Office of Aging, or LOA, conducted its 33rd annual fundraiser “Let’s Give Lunch” Friday. Volunteers and staff helped pack and deliver vehicles full of lunch boxes.

The fundraiser is a chance for you to buy lunch and give lunches to hungry seniors in our community. 100% of the proceeds benefit LOA’s Meal on Wheels and nutrition services program.

LOA delivers 570 hot meals every weekday to seniors who can’t get out of their homes.

The organization provides over 30 community-based programs to help seniors ‘age in place’. Their mission? To help elders remain independent for as long as possible.

“Our goal is to be able to provide one month of home-delivered meals just from this fundraiser,” said President and CEO of LOA Ron Boyd.

Boyd says the program started in 1991 with the name “Lunch on the Lawn” at the organization’s old building. He says the fundraiser is beneficial because it helps keep the original program alive.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

