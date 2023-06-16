Birthdays
Local musician releases EP at The Spot on Kirk

Will Farmer plans an EP release of his most recent project, entitled “My Appalachian Heart”
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Will Farmer is doing an EP release of “My Appalachian Heart” concert at The Spot on Kirk in downtown Roanoke Saturday (6/17) at 8 p.m. and Catherine the Great is opener.

They are both local musicians who have performed many times at The Spot on Kirk. The difference is that this will be Will’s first solo performance.

Will is a business leader in the community, husband, father, Leadership Roanoke Valley graduate, and as you may guess, a talented musician.

Here @ Home welcomes him along with John Pence, Venue Manger at The Spot on Kirk, to talk about the upcoming performance and what else is coming up at the venue.

Listen in to our conversation and a special sneak peek performance of Will performing one of his songs.

