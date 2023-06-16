Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Multiple drug charges filed in Alleghany County roundup

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Sheriff’s Office has arrested five people on various charges, including drug distribution and child abuse.

Deputies say four arrests occurred after they obtained a search warrant for a home on Rockbridge Ave in Covington.

During the search, deputies found 14.59 grams of methamphetamine along with five suboxone films and other drug-related materials.

The list of four people arrested can be found below:

Ashley Kegley, 39, was charged with felony possession of schedule I or II drugs, misdemeanor possession of a schedule III drug, felony abuse/neglect of a child, and reckless disregard for life.

Regina Angle, 40, was charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I or II drug.

Sierra Knighton, 26, was charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I or II drug. She was also arrested on a felony probation violation out of Montgomery County.

Ernest Armentrout II, 41, was charged with one count of felony possession of schedule I or II drug. He was also arrested on two felony probation violations from the Alleghany County Circuit Court.

All four are being held at the Alleghany County Regional Jail without bond.

The next day, deputies responded to Winterberry Avenue, where they found 0.11 grams of heroin and .49 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Earl Montgomery, of Clifton Forge, and charged him with felony possession of schedule I or II drugs with intent to distribute/manufacture/sell.

Montgomery is being held a the Alleghany County Regional Jail without bond.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Mitchell mugshot
New charges filed against mother of 2-year-old murder victim
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
A Marginal Risk of severe weather for the eastern part of our region.
Father’s Day weekend looking dry and warm
Fall off the bone chicken at Kenney's of Lexington
Hometown Eats: Kenney’s

Latest News

Ashley Kegley mugshot
Alleghany County Drug Charge Arrests
Town of Vinton passes 2023-2024 budget
Pope Francis leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Friday, June 16, 2023,...
Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after operation; surgeon says ‘he’s better than before’
Dozens Gather In Support of Glen Cove Elementary School Staff at Roanoke County School Board...
Dozens Gather In Support of Glen Cove Elementary School Staff at Roanoke County School Board Meeting