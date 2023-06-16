Multiple drug charges filed in Alleghany County roundup

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Sheriff’s Office has arrested five people on various charges, including drug distribution and child abuse.

Deputies say four arrests occurred after they obtained a search warrant for a home on Rockbridge Ave in Covington.

During the search, deputies found 14.59 grams of methamphetamine along with five suboxone films and other drug-related materials.

The list of four people arrested can be found below:

Ashley Kegley, 39, was charged with felony possession of schedule I or II drugs, misdemeanor possession of a schedule III drug, felony abuse/neglect of a child, and reckless disregard for life.

Regina Angle, 40, was charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I or II drug.

Sierra Knighton, 26, was charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I or II drug. She was also arrested on a felony probation violation out of Montgomery County.

Ernest Armentrout II, 41, was charged with one count of felony possession of schedule I or II drug. He was also arrested on two felony probation violations from the Alleghany County Circuit Court.

All four are being held at the Alleghany County Regional Jail without bond.

The next day, deputies responded to Winterberry Avenue, where they found 0.11 grams of heroin and .49 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Earl Montgomery, of Clifton Forge, and charged him with felony possession of schedule I or II drugs with intent to distribute/manufacture/sell.

Montgomery is being held a the Alleghany County Regional Jail without bond.

