Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Radford City celebrates park re-dedication

park re-dedication in Radford, Va
park re-dedication in Radford, Va(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City celebrated the re-dedication of a neighborhood park on June 16.

The John Dobbins Recreation Park and James Oakley Playground has new equipment.

The city has redone the playground, shelter, basketball court and baseball field.

Funding from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation helped to get the project done.

“Neighborhood parks like this are the heart and lifeblood of the community,” City of Radford Mayor David Horton said. “This is where family reuinions, special events take place. This is where people gather on the basketball court for a quick pickup game or a tournament. This is where families bring their children to play on the playground equipment and it really is the heart and soul of a neighborhood.”

Horton says there will be more improvements coming to the park in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Mitchell mugshot
New charges filed against mother of 2-year-old murder victim
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
A Marginal Risk of severe weather for the eastern part of our region.
Pop-up storms continue this afternoon
Fall off the bone chicken at Kenney's of Lexington
Hometown Eats: Kenney’s

Latest News

The Rev. Dr. R.R. Wilkinson addresses his congregation at Hill Street Baptist Church in 1963.
Roanoke Civil Rights leader honored Friday in street renaming
Happy Together Tour
Happy Together Show hits Smith Mountain Lake
Here @ Home: Happy Together Tour
Here @ Home: Happy Together Tour
Will Farmer Performance
Will Farmer Performs On Air