Radford City celebrates park re-dedication

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City celebrated the re-dedication of a neighborhood park on June 16.

The John Dobbins Recreation Park and James Oakley Playground has new equipment.

The city has redone the playground, shelter, basketball court and baseball field.

Funding from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation helped to get the project done.

“Neighborhood parks like this are the heart and lifeblood of the community,” City of Radford Mayor David Horton said. “This is where family reuinions, special events take place. This is where people gather on the basketball court for a quick pickup game or a tournament. This is where families bring their children to play on the playground equipment and it really is the heart and soul of a neighborhood.”

Horton says there will be more improvements coming to the park in the near future.

