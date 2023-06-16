Town of Vinton passes 2023-2024 budget

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vinton Town Council has approved the annual budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The budget totals $14.2 million.

The town says $1.3 million will be used for a variety of new projects, including a new parking lot on Walnut Avenue, which will create 80 parking spaces behind the Vinton Farmers’ Market. The budget also includes over $1 million to pave roads in Vinton.

“The Fiscal Year 2024 budget reflects the Town Council’s vision for Vinton and aligns with our strategic plan,” said Town of Vinton Finance Director, Andrew Keen. “The adopted budget will allow for the Town to engage in new economic development initiatives, procure new equipment for our Public Works Department, develop restrooms along the greenway system, and much more.”

Additional projects and initiatives included in the budget reflect flood mitigation, employee cost of living adjustments, and public safety enhancements in the Vinton Police Department.

