USA Cycling Amateur National Road Championships are officially underway

USA Cycling Amateur National Road Championships
USA Cycling Amateur National Road Championships(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The USA Cycling Amateur National Road Championships have returned to Virginia’s Blue Ridge for the second year in a row.

The competition began in Roanoke County on Wednesday, then headed to Franklin County on Thursday and Friday and it will end in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Public Relations Specialist Kathryn Lucas says hosting the competition again is a big deal for the organization.

“It really adds to our clout as a destination when it comes to being viewed as a top cycling destination,” said Lucas. “Not just nationally but internationally.”

Racing shifts from long distance to a sprint race around downtown Roanoke on Saturday.

“Criteriums have been described as the Formula One race but on two wheels,” explained Lucas.

Cyclist Ama Nsek was excited to return to the valley this year. On Friday, he won first place in the Cat 1 men’s race.

“Getting first place two years in a row here is unbelievable,” said Nsek.

USA Cycling CEO Brenden Quirk says they’re having active conversations with the community about expanding competitions in our hometowns.

“Whether it’s road racing, whether it’s gravel cycling because the gravel terrain here is so amazing, or mountain biking,” explained Quirk. “The infrastructure, the roads that you have in the region here can easily host a national championship .”

Leaders recommend you use the Waze application or Google Maps when traveling due to road closures in the area.

