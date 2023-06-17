Birthdays
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded Friday evening in Giles county

Several WDBJ7 viewers reported the shaking Friday evening
Earthquake recorded
Earthquake recorded(Source: MGN)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It wasn’t the rumble of thunder, rather the rattling of windows Friday that caught the attention of residents in Giles county and other parts of the New River Valley.

The earthquake was located near Narrows in Giles county.
The earthquake was located near Narrows in Giles county.(WDBJ7)

Several WDBJ7 viewers contacted the newsroom reporting a possible earthquake after 9 p.m. Friday.

The official U.S. Geological Survey website reports the event was a 2.5 magnitude earthquake which occured 4 miles from Pearisburg, VA at 9:31 p.m.

A small earthquake was detected in Giles county Friday evening.
A small earthquake was detected in Giles county Friday evening.(WDBJ7)

The event also registered on the seismograph located near Blacksburg around the same time reports started coming in.

Seismic activity is quite common in the NRV as it’s in the Giles Seismic Zone and has been the center of dozens of smaller quakes and a few larger ones over the years.

Small quakes of 2.5 magnitude or less are quite common. In fact, millions occur each year around the world and go undetected unless there’s a nearby sensor or seismograph.

Millions of small earthquakes occur every year.
Millions of small earthquakes occur every year.(WDBJ7)

