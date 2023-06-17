Antique Farm Days of Southwest Virginia returns to Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sights and sounds of antique machinery is out in full force at the Franklin County Recreation Park this weekend. Antique Farm Days of Southwest Virginia is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“Our mission really is about preserving the past for the future. So we want to educate people about the importance of antique farm machinery agriculture in our area, Franklin County, and the surrounding areas. How it helped raise us up as a community and hopefully preserve that so people will know for the future.” said Charles Brubaker, president of Antique Farm Days of SWVA.

All visitors will have a chance to see the machinery in action, tractor parades, enjoy food and fun and a whole lot more over the weekend. Brubaker said they want everyone to have fun, but also be able to see and learn about how it was all possible.

“As they come here, the equipment, we have a passion for it, we want to demonstrate it. But the stories, if you will talk to the people who take their time to preserve it, it’s an incredible history lesson and it’s fun. So we have all kinds of events, we have demonstrations.”

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It’s $6 per person to get in and anyone wanting to make sure they don’t miss out on the event can see the itinerary here.

