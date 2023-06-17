Buena Vista man sentenced to life in prison for killing father, setting house on fire

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buena Vista man will spend the rest of his life behind bars, for killing his father and setting his house on fire last year.

Jonathan K. Patterson, 35, of Buena Vista, was arrested by Virginia State Police on one felony count of murder and one felony count of arson in 2022.

In Buena Vista Circut Court Friday afternoon, Patterson was sentenced to life in prison.

Patterson was charged by Virginia State Police with arson and murder in connection with the death of his father, Phillip ‘Jay’ Patterson, on February 11, 2022. The elder Patterson was found in his burning home, killed, according to the medical examiner, by sharp force injury of the head, neck, and chest.

In December 2022, Patterson was found guilty before a jury.

According to online court documents, Patterson was also sentenced to 20 years for his arson-related charge, with 10 years suspended.

Jay Patterson was a former Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief and VMI Police Department sergeant.

