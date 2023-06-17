Community comes out to kick off Chautauqua Festival in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds came out to the grounds of Wytheville Community College for the “Balloon Glow,” which kicked off the 39th Chautauqua Festival hosted by the Wythe Arts Council.

“It’s an eight day music and arts festival that we put on for free to the public. This is our 39th year of doing the festival. We fundraise all year long, and we have sponsors that we’re able to present it to the audience for free,” said Karen Melton, vice-chair of the Wythe Arts Council.

Community members set up their lawn chairs, danced to music, kids enjoyed the inflatable playground and the lines for the food trucks were dozens of people long. Melton said the next eight days are jam packed with arts, music and fun.

“We always get a great turnout. And so, that really helps us and makes us feel really good because we’re able to sometimes introduce them to something they’ve maybe never experienced before, a new type of music or a new medium of art because every day we’ll have a new artist of the day,” said Melton.

A big part of the opening day kick-off is the mountainous hot air balloons that are usually lit up in the night sky. But unfortunately due to the wind, the balloons were not able to go up. We took the time to learn more about a few of the pilots in town for the event.

“This is my first year coming up here. So we don’t know what to expect. We’re excited to be here,” said Manning Bowie, a pilot from Augusta, Georgia.

“I’ve been coming up here since 1987,” said Tom Mullinax, a pilot from Greenville, South Carolina.

Both Bowie and Mullinax’s interest in becoming hot air balloon pilots came decades ago. They and all their fellow pilots enjoy being able to share these moments with people wherever they go.

“My passion is to find people and teach them, let them learn what we’re doing and to see how we’re doing it. That way, they’ll understand more about not only the balloon, but the weather that they live under every day, which is really our part of ballooning,” said Mullinax.

“Look, people love to see balloons and it’s just the enjoyment that we can bring the smile on not just kids faces but adults faces,” said Bowie.

Weather permitting, the pilots will plan to have the balloons up in the air on Saturday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 6 a.m.

The eight day festival comes out in full force on Saturday with the parade through downtown at 10 a.m. and live music throughout the day. For more information on locations and times for everything, head to Wythe Arts Council’s website here.

