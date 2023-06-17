Danville Police in search of escaped inmate

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an escaped inmate.

Nicholas W. Spence, Sr. is described as a white male, 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches, and weighs 170 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Spence was incarcerated on a shoplifting charge and was reported missing Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

Spence walked away from a work crew cutting grass and was last seen in the Highway 58 East area.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

