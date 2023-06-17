Birthdays
Juneteenth celebration putting focus on community in Roanoke

Event includes a community mural
By Natalie Faunce and Kate Capodanno
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Juneteenth Family Reunion is happening Saturday June, 17 and part of the event includes a community mural at Eureka Park.

Artist in Residence Robyn Mitchell joined Here @ Home to talk about ways the community can get involved.

She plans to be at Eureka Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and needs volunteers to help make her vision come to life.

Mitchell said she grew up in Roanoke’s Northwest neighborhood and often enjoyed programs at Eureka Park, so this is an important project for her.

