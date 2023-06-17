Warm with hazy sunshine this weekend

Air Quality decreases again due to wildfire smoke

Weekend is looking warm and dry

Multiple chances of rain next week

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected today. This morning air quality is once again in the MODERATE range and will stay that way through the weekend.

Air quality is moderate due to near surface smoke. (WDBJ Weather)

This is due to wildfire smoke from Eastern Canada getting pulled in from the North. Winds look breezy today with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Sunny and dry today. (WDBJ Weather)

Sunny and dry today. (WDBJ Weather)

WETTER NEXT WEEK

A low pressure system tracking across the Tennessee Valley will likely stall early next week bring a greater probability of widespread rain to the area starting Monday and lasting into the middle of the week. This system is cut-off which can mean the system may wobble around with model runs in the next upcoming days. Right now we are thinking we will see a chance for rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday - but just how much is the main question? If we have the low positioned overhead that will bring the best chances for widespread, soaking rain.

Unsettled pattern next week. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane season is here for the Atlantic. So far we have had one named storm. A tropical wave is being monitored by the west coast of Africa that could form into our next named storm by sometime next week.

NHC 7 day outlook. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Calling storm chaser enthusiasts! Another Slight Chance of Science podcast episode launched today. This one features Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talking with the Hokie Storm Chasers as they take to the road again this summer for the annual chase. Exciting news as Catherine will join their 2-week journey and provides us with a sneak peak of what they can expect plus memories and history of past storm chases.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Listen to our podcast anywhere you stream podcasts from! This one talks about the annual storm chase that Virginia Tech meteorology students take. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.