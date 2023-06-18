Birthdays
Roanoke residents marched throughout Gainsboro in honor of Juneteenth

Juneteenth was celebrated in Gainsboro with a special prayer and Freedom March.
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - First Baptist Church in Gainsboro hosted the 1st annual Freedom March and prayers Saturday morning.

The event started with a prayer in front of First Baptist Church and led into 2.5 miles march across town.

The march was dedicated to the two-and-a-half years it took for freedom across the states. Leaders say the march was influenced by activist Opal Lee who was present at the Juneteenth Family Reunion last year.

Pastor of Spirit of Unity Baptist Church, Sean Burch, says the march is necessary to educate those who do not know the importance of Juneteenth’s history.

“This is something that we should not take for granted and we don’t want this history to get lost,” explained Burch. “It’s important for our children and even the adults to know what happened. How can we learn from our mistakes if we don’t know the totality of our past.”

Once the 2.5 miles were completed, the group marched in with smiles to the 2023 Juneteenth Family Reunion.

