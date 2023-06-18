Amherst woman charged after Sunday shooting

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - An Amherst woman is in custody for a shooting that took place in the Boxwood Farm Road area of Amherst County. Cynthia Hart, 62, was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Amherst County Sherriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired on Sunday when deputies found a man aged 67, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s name has not been released.

The victim was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he is reported to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Thompson at 434-946-9373 ext. 6 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit The Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org or enter a tip online at http://p3tip

