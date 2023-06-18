Juneteenth Family Reunion celebrates what it means to be free through unity

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Juneteenth celebrations are officially underway in our hometowns. It’s a federal holiday dedicated to when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX discovered they were free.

Juneteenth Family Reunion was celebrated in Eureka Park on Saturday and focused on supporting Black-owned businesses, like Charlee Tropical Ice and Tropical Drinks.

“This is a huge event for us, and we just love coming here every year,” said the owner of Charlee Tropical Ice and Tropical Drinks, Antwan Llamas.

Llamas started the business back in 2017 with the name ‘Charlee’, dedicated to his daughter after she was born.

“It brings everybody together even when things are going crazy in the city,” added Llamas. “Normally everybody comes out here with their family and friends and has a great time,”

Roanoke Cultural Collective co-hosted with SCLC to celebrate Juneteenth Family Reunion for the third year in a row. The event was filled with food and merchandise vendors, performances, and prayers.

Bernadette Lark, the Cultural Arts Lead for Roanoke Cultural Collective, says the knowing truth in African American history is critical.

“Making sure people understand that you can know your history and not stay there - but you can know your history and celebrate how far we have come,” says Lark.

She says being in it together is the foundation of unity.

Jordan Bell, a member of Roanoke Culture Collective, says the younger generation needs to witness the community coming together in celebrating freedom.

“Because this is our day,” said Bell. “It’s a self-determining thing. We determined that we are going to celebrate our culture today, and that’s what we are doing.”

Leaders of the organization say they want to educate others about where freedom for the community comes from.

“We know better has never meant good. And so we can’t stop educating,” explained Lark. “We can’t stop sharing the history until things are good for ALL, not some.”

“You don’t have to leave your community to make your community better. That’s what I want everybody to [take] away from this,” said Bell.

Organizers plan to keep the Juneteenth Family Reunion a tradition for many years to come.

