Lynchburg man charged in fatal Amelia County crash

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man is charged in relation to a deadly crash in Amelia County near Richmond on Friday night.

Virginia State Police say they responded to a two-car crash at 9:47 p.m. on Patrick Henry Highway near Circle Drive in Amelia County

Troopers say Brandon Scott Stein, 28, of Lynchburg was traveling west on Patrick Henry Highway when he crossed the media and hit a Honda Accord head-on.

The driver of the Accord was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile seated in the back of the car was flown from the scene for treatment of serious injuries. Another teenage passenger in the front seat died to injuries at the scene of the crash. No passengers were wearing a seatbelt.

Stein was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt and is charged with driving under the influence of drugs. Further charges are pending.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

