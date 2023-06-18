Warm, dry, and sunny ahead of a wet week

Wildfire smoke degrades air quality again today

Weather pattern gets “stuck” next week

Multiple chances of rain next week

FATHER’S DAY - SUNDAY

Sunny and cool this morning with temperatures warming quickly. Highs may even approach 90° for some areas to the east.

Sunny, warm, and dry today. (WDBJ Weather)

The smoke overhead continues to bring air quality levels down some, but not as bad as last week. If you have health issues, limit your outdoor time.

Air quality is moderate due to near surface smoke. (WDBJ Weather)

WETTER NEXT WEEK

A low pressure system tracking across the Tennessee Valley will likely stall early next week bring a greater probability of widespread rain to the area starting Monday and lasting off/on through much of the week.

This system is cut-off which means it will likely wobble around during the week. Our area will begin a prolonged stretch of daily rain chances of showers and thunderstorms. Any storms will be highest during the afternoon and evening hours.

The moist southeast flow will keep clouds around for much of the week. On days we have the low positioned overhead or nearby, we’ll have the highest chances for widespread, soaking rain.

Several inches of rain could be possible next week if the low settles nearby. Models suggest the highest flood risk remains in the mountains of the Carolinas. However, we will monitor the situation closely this week as totals may top several inches.

The week will be much cooler than average with highs only in the low/mid 70s, which is 10-15° below average.

Clouds. showers and much cooler air arrive next week. (WDBJ7)

The latest EURO model show a significant amount of rain for the week ahead. Remember this is just a model and this will change over the next few days.

A cut off low could bring a lot of rain this week. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane season is here for the Atlantic. So far we have had one named storm. A tropical wave is being monitored by the west coast of Africa that could form into our next named storm by sometime next week.

NHC 7 day outlook. (WDBJ Weather)

