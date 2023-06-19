Birthdays
100 deadliest days: How to protect teens behind the wheel

By Kate Capodanno and WDBJ7 Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Teen drivers are at a higher risk of being involved in fatal crashes during the summer. AAA calls it the 100 deadliest days between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Teens are likely on a less rigorous schedule, with later curfews, more free time, and more chances to drive, said AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean. That is why parents need to have a serious discussion about expectations behind the wheel.

The four big areas that help prevent tragedies behind the wheel include wearing a seatbelt, avoiding distractions, driving at a safe speed, and extending following distances, Dean said.

Additionally, parents need to do more than talk about safety; they need to model safe behavior.

“It’s really imperative that parents do all those things that they’re recommending for the teenager,” Dean said. “If you’re talking on your cell phone, if you’re not paying attention to the road in front of you, if you’re distracted by items in the car, you’re showing bad behaviors to them. They’re going to see some of those things and think, ‘Well, Dad says not to do this, but Dad is doing it in the front seat.’”

AAA has a template for a parent-teen driving contract that families can use to encourage safe driving this summer.

