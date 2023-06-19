Birthdays
Chris’s Coffee & Custard is renovating a food truck to sell its sweet treats around Roanoke

The truck will offer employment to people with special abilities.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local Roanoke coffee shop is expanding its operations to the road.

Chris’s Coffee and Custard will soon have a food truck to sell sweet treats at events in Roanoke. The shop offers jobs to individuals with different abilities in the Valley.

Staff spent Monday morning writing positive notes of encouragement inside the truck before it is renovated. The shop is partnering with Noke Van Company to design the inside of the truck with equipment to bring coffee and custard on the road.

Owner Beth Woodrum explained the shop trains young people on social and life skills, and the new truck will expand those opportunities.

”We’re really hoping that this can be an outreach in our community where we can expand and increase the awareness of how special these young adults really are,” Woodrum said.

Owner Chris Woodrum explained he’s excited to take custard and coffee to the customers.

“It’s amazing and I’m happy with my coworkers, my employees and my customers and everyone to love,” Chris Woodrum said.

Chris Woodrum also explained when you buy some custard, hugs are free.

The truck will make its first appearance at Roanoke’s Taco Fest in September.

