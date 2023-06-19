Birthdays
School bus drivers test their skills during road-eo competition

The challenge is part of the annual Virginia Association for Pupil Transportation (VAPT)...
The challenge is part of the annual Virginia Association for Pupil Transportation (VAPT) conference.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Virginia Association for Pupil Transportation (VAPT) Road-E-O is back in action Monday.

The event is held during the VAPT conference at Hotel Roanoke. Throughout the day, bus drivers from across the state demonstrate their skills in multiple events performed in different categories.

Organizers say it is a challenge that shows how vital bus drivers and their skills are.

“I used to be a competitor too and I think a lot of our committee members, so we’re just really excited about finally getting this back on track after COVID after the three years. Again, this is our first one. Typically the winners from The VAPT rodeo will go on to represent the state of Virginia in a national competition. Unfortunately, they are not doing that this year. But we’re still going to do ours and we’re going to rock it out,” said Beverly Young, a member of VAPT and the transportation supervisor of Suffolk City Schools.

The VAPT conference continues through Thursday, June 22.

