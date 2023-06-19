Birthdays
Star City Motor Madness hits Roanoke this weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Star City Motor Madness will be back in Roanoke this weekend. The event consists of a “cruise-in” on Williamson Road, Friday, June 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and a car show on Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke, Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For spectators, the cruise-in and car show are free.

Organizer Steve Davis and Vice President/Co-Founder Tom Cox stopped by 7@four to tell us what to expect.

Star City Motor Madness draws from throughout the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. Through fees from the participants, donations from sponsors, and merchandise sales, the event raises money for the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

Special this year is the acquisition of a 1918 Bush automobile. The car was manufactured by the only car factory in Virginia, in Lynchburg. Star City Motor Madness will donate the car to the Virginia Museum of Transportation at the Saturday car show.

There will also be an After-Party at the Virginia Museum of Transportation, Saturday 5:30 p.m.–10 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-12.

For more information, click starcitymotormadness.com.

