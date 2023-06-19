Thailand’s Triyakul wins Valley Junior Girls Open in playoff

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Valley Junior Girls Open returned to Hunting Hills Country Club this weekend, as part of the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls’ Golf Tour.

Floyd’s McKenzie Weddle had a good showing, finishing alone in fourth place at 11-over for the tournament.

Her future Radford teammate, Caroline Gilreath, was even better, shooting a 1-over 72 on Sunday. The Roanoke native came in third at 7-over.

Gilreath finished one stroke behind her playing partner, freshman Madison Koshko, from State College, Pennsylvania.

She finished at 6-over after 36 holes, but found herself in a playoff against Kornchanok Triyakul.

The sophomore from Thailand shot back-to-back 74s and won the playoff on the second hole to win the tournament.

Kylie Yiengst was the winner in the Futures Division, beating Grace Bearley in a playoff as well.

To view the full results, visit the tournament website.

