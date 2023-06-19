Birthdays
Tips to talk vaping, alcohol dangers with teens

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vapes and alcohol are getting into the hands of children in Southwest Virginia and local organizations want to support parents in talking about the dangers of underage use.

In 2022, the CDC reported about 1 in 6 high school students and 1 in 22 middle schools students were using tobacco products, with the most common method being e-cigarettes.

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare Specialist Mackenzie Chitwood said that use can affect their developing brains.

She joined Here @ Home to offer resources and tips for parents and caregivers about the best ways to talk about alcohol and vaping with their children.

One of those resources is the Roanoke Prevention Alliance and its guidelines to get those conversations started.

