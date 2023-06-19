Troutville Town Park dedicates outdoor fitness equipment for adults

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular park in Botetourt County has unveiled new outdoor equipment. And it’s not just for children.

The Botetourt Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning at Troutville Town Park.

The new installation includes six pieces of outdoor equipment designed specifically for seniors.

The fitness equipment offers a low-impact workout for adults of all ages and abilities.

“The angle of this, you can see the entire park, so your kids can be running around, you can be working out and everybody wins,” said Skeets Ulrich, former Park Director. “I think once people start it, they’ll want to come back. They’ll want to keep on trying to get healthy.”

Public and private contributions provided the funding. And the dedication Monday morning included a tribute to Dean Paderick, an early supporter of the project who died last June.

