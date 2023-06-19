Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Troutville Town Park dedicates outdoor fitness equipment for adults

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular park in Botetourt County has unveiled new outdoor equipment. And it’s not just for children.

The Botetourt Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning at Troutville Town Park.

The new installation includes six pieces of outdoor equipment designed specifically for seniors.

The fitness equipment offers a low-impact workout for adults of all ages and abilities.

“The angle of this, you can see the entire park, so your kids can be running around, you can be working out and everybody wins,” said Skeets Ulrich, former Park Director. “I think once people start it, they’ll want to come back. They’ll want to keep on trying to get healthy.”

Public and private contributions provided the funding. And the dedication Monday morning included a tribute to Dean Paderick, an early supporter of the project who died last June.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caesars temporary casino
Caesars’ temporary casino generates nearly $12 million in first two weeks of opening
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Maryland man charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting Wintergreen police officer
The Virginia Department of Health’s swimming advisory for the entire Blackwater Arm has been in...
Smith Mountain Lake offers update on algae bloom swimming advisory
Rain overspreads the region with a few storms as well.
Flood risk increases with multiple days of soakers
I-81 drivers can expect delays

Latest News

Samantha Richards speaks about her experience with Medicaid, Friday, June 9, 2023, in...
More than 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of rolls
Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare Vaping and Alcohol
Here @ Home: Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare Vaping and Alcohol
Tips offered to talk vaping, alcohol dangers with teens
Algae Bloom Follow-up
Algae Bloom Follow-up