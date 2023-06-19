Birthdays
Tuesday primaries to decide nominations in more than 40 Virginia legislative races

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia voters will head to the polls Tuesday for more than 40 General Assembly primaries across the state.

And the election results Tuesday night will have a major impact on the political landscape in Richmond next year.

The campaign accusations have been flying in Tidewater, where longtime Senators Louise Lucas and Lionell Spruill are locked in a battle for the Democratic nomination in District 18.

Each has raised more than one million dollars.

“This is really historic in terms of primaries where Democrats and Republicans for the House and the Senate have raised over $20 million and that right there explains that the real contest is in the primaries perhaps more so than in the fall in some of these races,” said WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton.

Denton said the campaign fundraising has been staggering, because the stakes are high, in races that pit incumbents against each other, and in races that will bring new faces to the General Assembly next year.

“The primaries without question are the most consequential primaries that we’ve had in Virginia probably in two decades,” Denton said. “After the results tomorrow (Tuesday), actually about 90% of the legislative body will be determined.”

Denton said he will be watching the matchup between Republican Delegates Marie March and Wren Williams in House District 47, the Democratic primary in Senate District 4 with D. A. Pierce, Luke Priddy and Trish White-Boyd and the fight among Democrats in Senate District 11 with longtime Sen. Creigh Deeds facing a challenge from Del. Sally Hudson.

