Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Virginia State Police investigating fatal Campbell County crash

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash occurred Wednesday on Campbell Highway, less than a mile south of Eastbrook Rd.

According to police, a 2006 Ford SUV was traveling north on Campbell Highway when the car struck Wayne E. Smith, 71, as he was walking in the travel lane.

Smith died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old man from Chatham, was not injured in the crash.

Police say no charges were filed.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake recorded
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded Friday evening in Giles County
Caesars temporary casino
Caesars’ temporary casino generates nearly $12 million in first two weeks of opening
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Police identify 31-year-old officer shot and killed in Wintergreen; two others injured
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Maryland man charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting Wintergreen police officer
I-81 drivers can expect delays

Latest News

Weekend News Bulletin for Sunday, June 18
Freedom March
Freedom March
Father's Day at Smith Mountain Lake
Father's Day at Smith Mountain Lake
Valley Girls Open
Valley Girls Open