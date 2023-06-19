Virginia State Police investigating fatal Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash occurred Wednesday on Campbell Highway, less than a mile south of Eastbrook Rd.

According to police, a 2006 Ford SUV was traveling north on Campbell Highway when the car struck Wayne E. Smith, 71, as he was walking in the travel lane.

Smith died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old man from Chatham, was not injured in the crash.

Police say no charges were filed.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.