Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

AGING IN PLACE: JUNE IS ALZHEIMER’S AND BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH

Alzheimer’s Association encourages people around the globe to help raise awareness by wearing purple
Wearing purple, or donating time and money can help to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and...
Wearing purple, or donating time and money can help to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and other brain diseases
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The month of June recognizes Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, which promotes understanding of the disease, its impact on individuals and families, and the importance of early detection and diagnosis.

According to Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage, there are typically four types of dementias: Alzheimer’s, Lewy Body Dementia, Frontotemporal Dementia, and Vascular Dementia.

“Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form, and it’s the only leading cause of death that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed, says Spaid.

She says people can help raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and brain awareness in several ways:

1. Donate

You can either donate money online by looking up the Alzheimer’s Association website, or you can donate your time by volunteering at charitable organizations that need dedicated volunteers, and encourage others to participate as well.

2. Take part in seminars

Communities around the world hold public events and seminars to spread awareness about Alzheimer’s. Take part in them and find out more about the diseases and how you can contribute to the fight.

3. Wear purple and join the social media campaign

Whether you host a Purple with a Purpose Event, show your love on The Longest Day - June 21 for someone living with Alzheimer’s, by wearing purple.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Health’s swimming advisory for the entire Blackwater Arm has been in...
Smith Mountain Lake offers update on algae bloom swimming advisory
Some areas could see an additional 3-6+" of rain by the end of the week.
Weather Alert Day: Flood risk increases with multiple days of rain
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Pedestrian killed in Campbell County traffic
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window

Latest News

FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Disciplinary hearing against Trump attorney John Eastman begins in California
Periods of rain and storms may lead to localized flooding.
Tuesday June 20, Morning FastCast
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Fishburn Rezoning Again
Fishburn Rezoning Again