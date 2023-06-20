AGING IN PLACE: JUNE IS ALZHEIMER’S AND BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The month of June recognizes Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, which promotes understanding of the disease, its impact on individuals and families, and the importance of early detection and diagnosis.

According to Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage, there are typically four types of dementias: Alzheimer’s, Lewy Body Dementia, Frontotemporal Dementia, and Vascular Dementia.

“Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form, and it’s the only leading cause of death that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed, says Spaid.

She says people can help raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and brain awareness in several ways:

1. Donate

You can either donate money online by looking up the Alzheimer’s Association website, or you can donate your time by volunteering at charitable organizations that need dedicated volunteers, and encourage others to participate as well.

2. Take part in seminars

Communities around the world hold public events and seminars to spread awareness about Alzheimer’s. Take part in them and find out more about the diseases and how you can contribute to the fight.

3. Wear purple and join the social media campaign

Whether you host a Purple with a Purpose Event, show your love on The Longest Day - June 21 for someone living with Alzheimer’s, by wearing purple.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.