Amended proposal for Fishburn Park coffee shop heads to Roanoke City Council Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Justin and Keri vanBlaricom’s dream to turn the former Fishburn Park Caretaker’s Cottage into a coffee shop was put on hold in May when Roanoke City Council voted 6-1 against their rezoning request on the 1.1 acre property.

“It’s a bit of a roller coaster for sure. We go back and forth of should we give up or should we not,” said Justin.

The vanBlaricom’s have been in a contract with the city since fall 2022 on the 1.1 acre property. With plans to rezone .6 acres for the coffee shop and leave the rest as open space in Fishburn Park. The vanBlaricom’s have had discussions over the last month of striking a deal that works for both sides.

“We went back to figure out what we could do to salvage the deal. And we think we came up with a win-win solution for everybody to still have the intent of what we were trying to do with the coffee shop, but still stick to the original contract,” said Justin.

The second proposed amendments to the contract include: it would give the city priority to purchase the property if the vanBlaricom’s ever sell it, along with extending the closing date on the purchase from June 30th to September 30th and put in writing that .6 acres will be used for a coffee shop and the other .5 will remain recreation and open space.

“It’s a little more confidence that it’s not going to be used for anything else, that was not our intention in the first place. ...We felt like we could get more support if we gave the opportunity for the city to buy it back if we ever wanted to sell it in the future,” said Justin.

Opposition to the contract has largely come from the .5 acres of open space included in the sale. The vanBlaricom’s have said they plan to invest $150,000 into the cottage, which is why it’s vital they have the whole 1.1 acres just in case something goes wrong.

“I do agree with adding in the city’s first right of refusal, I do like that piece. But I’m just not comfortable with, if they do not produce what they want to do with that property, that they have that right to sell it off. And then you’re not knowing what else could become of it,” said City Council member Stephanie Moon Reynolds.

For Moon Reynolds, taking the vanBlaricom’s word that the .5 acres would remain open space isn’t enough to sway her vote.

“They say they may not but what happens if they sell it? Then does the next product owner agree to those same restrictions? Maybe, maybe not. So for me? No. I’m not comfortable with it, because one does not know what the future really holds,” said Moon Reynolds.

For Moon Reynolds, the only proposal she would support is selling the .6 acres for the coffee shop and leaving the rest of the land as city property.

“If they say we’re going to only sell the point six tenths, and that’s all we’re going to rezone, and that’s clear, I can deal with that,” said Moon Reynolds.

The vanBlaricom’s remain optimistic that their vision is still possible.

“We feel like we’ve been been willing to compromise our position to make this thing happen and give up on some things to make sure that people feel like they were heard. But ultimately, we still want to push forward and until we can’t push anymore. ...We can’t make everybody happy, but we’re trying to trying to do it in the best way possible that we can have a sustainable business that is there for a long time. So that’s, that’s our hope, and we’d love love support and love people to voice that support,” said Justin.

The proposed amendments will go before City Council in the 2 p.m. session of Tuesday’s meeting. If passed, Justin added they’d need to resubmit a rezoning request by June 26 that would go before the planning commission and city council in August.

