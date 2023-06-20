Blue Ridge Parkway advising visitors to be aware of bears

(WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway is advising visitors to be aware of bears.

A representative with the parkway says the start of visitor season coincides with early feeding season for bears and has resulted in several encounters between bears and humans across the park.

“Visitors are encouraged to be BearWise® when visiting bear country,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Wildlife Biologist Tom Davis. “These early season encounters are not out of the ordinary, however, we want to use them as an opportunity to remind visitors that their actions in the park can help keep themselves, other park visitors, and wildlife safe.”

From mid-May through early June, there were three reports of bear encounters on the Bull Mountain Trail near Asheville, North Carolina. In response, wildlife biologists and law enforcement rangers enacted a closure to all users on a half-mile section of the Mountains to Sea Trail in the Bull Mountain area, from milepost 381.3 to 381.8. This closure is expected to be in place through June 30, 2023. The motor road in this area remains open to all users.

Additionally, several bear encounters have been reported in campsites at Peaks of Otter Campground near Bedford. There are currently no closures in this campground, and campers are educated upon check-in with bear safety information.

Park staff wants to remind park visitors and neighbors to:

Maintain situational awareness. If you encounter a bear, back away slowly in the opposite direction and wait for the bear to leave; or make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans together to scare the bear away.

Keep dogs on a leash. Pets must be always kept on a leash no longer than 6ft while in the park. Leashes protect your dog from becoming lost, getting too close to others, and disturbing (or being disturbed by) wildlife.

Keep food out of sight. Mandatory food storage regulations are in effect in all park campgrounds, picnic areas, and backcountry campsites. All food, coolers, utensils, cook stoves and other food-related items must be stored out of sight in a closed vehicle or in a bear-proof food storage locker.

For more bear safety information, click here.

