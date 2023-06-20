Funnel cake shop opens in downtown Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new shop whipping up boardwalk-style funnel cakes and treats in Blacksburg.

The Boardwalk is now open right next to Benny’s on Draper Road.

The shop will craft up custom funnel cakes, along with ice cream, churros and more.

Owner Mark Halsey says he’s excited to bring this to the Blacksburg and Virginia Tech community.

“I enjoy doing this,” Halsey said. “This smile on people’s faces when you present one of these to them is priceless to me, it really really is and it’s fun.”

Halsey says his favorite item on the menu is “The Sandman” funnel cake.

