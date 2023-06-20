Fitness camps offered for Roanoke middle schoolers
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - PLAY Roanoke is offering free fitness camps this summer for middle school students, along with Hoop Love Academy and BoxFit.
Stopping by 7@four are Antonio Wallace, Roanoke Parks and Recreation Athletics Supervisor and Mackenzie Lewis with Hoop Love Academy.
Hoop Love Camps will be held June 26 – 29 and July 17 – 20, Monday-Thursday 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
BoxFit Camps will be held July 10 – 13 and July 24 – 27, Monday-Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
More information can be found at playroanoke.com, or @playroanoke on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
