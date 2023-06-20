Football camp focuses on empowering pre-teens

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An upcoming football camp plans to do more than just teach students the fundamentals of the sport. The goal is to empower pre-teens to make good decisions and find ways to think positively about themselves and their surroundings.

Brandon McCall launched the Growth Football Camp last year and is bringing it back to Roanoke’s Belmont Park Field June 28 through June 30.

The camp is meant for children 6 to 13 years old and costs $25 for the 3-day event.

McCall and another coach and mentor, Hosanna Hinton Williams, joined Here @ Home to tell families more about how to register.

