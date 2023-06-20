Gas prices in Roanoke up 3.3 cents in the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 1.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 133 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.85 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.02 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of 47 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.91 per gallon while the highest was $4.20 per gallon, a difference of $1.29 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon today. The national average is up 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 141.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

June 20, 2022: $4.57 per gallon (U.S. Average: $4.97 per gallon)

June 20, 2021: $2.85 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.05 per gallon)

June 20, 2020: $1.88 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.12 per gallon)

June 20, 2019: $2.37 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.66 per gallon)

June 20, 2018: $2.56 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.87 per gallon)

June 20, 2017: $2.05 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.28 per gallon)

June 20, 2016: $2.13 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.33 per gallon)

June 20, 2015: $2.54 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.80 per gallon)

June 20, 2014: $3.35 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.68 per gallon)

June 20, 2013: $3.32 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.60 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.23 per gallon, down 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.26 per gallon, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.32 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.34 per gallon, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30 per gallon.

“It has been a quiet week for the national average, with little overall movement in average gas prices nationally even as oil prices have been a bit unstable. Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand continues to inch up, we could see additional pressure on pump prices, while the price of diesel continues to see downward movement. While the uncertainty over the direction of the economy is a major player in preventing oil’s rise, inventories of oil and gasoline do remain tight, preventing much additional downward movement as well. We’ll have to see which of those factors emerges as a winner to predict when the next large movement in prices could be. We’re also seeing more tropical activity in the Atlantic that could pose challenges in the weeks ahead as hurricane season ramps up.”

