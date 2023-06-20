Hokie storm chasers make their way to the Great Plains

(WDBJ) - Meteorology students from Virginia Tech are having a different summer vacation than most of their friends, as some of them are taking to the road for the annual storm chase trip.

Equipped with their matching storm chase t-shirts, computers at their fingertips, and road atlases in hand, they’re setting up to catch some storms.

The Hokie storm chasers are ready to track storms out in the Great Plains. (WDBJ7)

Dave Carroll: ”We’ve designed field course requirements for all graduating students and it counts towards that. It’s a real world forecasting exercise.”

This year 11 students, five TAs and one professor are packed in three vans ready to pinpoint where storms are going.

Aaron Swiggett, Meteorologist at National Weather Service Raleigh/TA: “The hardest part is consistency and what I mean by that is being able to do it day-in-and-day-out, because it is a lot of travel. It is a lot of work and interrogating storms. What location that’s for seeing storms, experiencing storms, but also doing it in a safe manner.”

The storm chase trip has been officially ongoing since 1992. David Carroll, meteorology professor at Virginia Tech and leader of the annual chase, has been on all but two of those trips.

Hokie storm chasers set out for the chase June 18 with an anticipated end date in mind of June 29.

