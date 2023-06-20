Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Light turnout reported Tuesday in primaries across Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Primary day brought reports of light turnout in many of the races across the state, and here in western Virginia.

But it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

The three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the 4th Senate District spent the last 24 hours delivering signs and trying to sway any voters who remained undecided.

“I feel good. I’ve heard back from individuals who’ve heard about me, looked me up,” said D. A. Pierce.

“I think we’ve done everything that we could possibly do,” said Trish White-Boyd.

“I’m feeling good about the conversations I’m having with voters and I’m excited to see the results,” said Luke Priddy.

In the city of Roanoke fewer than 1200 voters had cast a ballot by 3:00 p.m..

That’s less than 2% of the city’s registered voters.

The afternoon numbers were a little better in Roanoke County, where 3% of the registered voters had turned out by midafternoon.

The candidates were undeterred, as they explained what they thought would make the difference.

“Really I think it’s going to be the relationships that I’ve built, the conversations that I’ve had with voters,” Priddy told us.

“Being a member of the community for as long as I have and understanding the issues. I think people appreciate that,” White-Boyd said.

“And I think people are just excited to see someone new coming from a different type of background running for this position,” Pierce added.

The Roanoke City precinct with the highest number of votes had less than 150 at 3:00 p.m.

Two precincts were tied for the lowest total, with just 29 voters each.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional rainfall totals may top 2-4" through the end of the week.
Weather Alert Day: Periods of rain return along with the flood risk
The Virginia Department of Health’s swimming advisory for the entire Blackwater Arm has been in...
Smith Mountain Lake offers update on algae bloom swimming advisory
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Primary election polls close in Virginia
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

Latest News

Arlene Davis was recognized during the June 20, 2023 Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors...
Supervisors declare July 11 Arlene Davis Day in Pittsylvania County
Plan for Appalachian Trail pedestrian bridge advancing in Richmond
Plan for Route 311 pedestrian bridge advancing in Richmond
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
The greatest flood risk remains south of the 460 corridor over the next few days.
Tuesday, June 20 - Evening Outlook