Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say

A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.(North Carolina Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina hit a $2 million jackpot after risking just $20 on a scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials.

The North Carolina Lottery said Hyeon Jung bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Green Street Grocery in High Point where he works as an employee.

When Jung returned to the store Friday to collect his prize, he had the option of taking it as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

Ung chose the lump-sum $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some areas could see an additional 3-6+" of rain by the end of the week.
Weather Alert Day: Flood risk increases with multiple days of rain
The Virginia Department of Health’s swimming advisory for the entire Blackwater Arm has been in...
Smith Mountain Lake offers update on algae bloom swimming advisory
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Primary election day is here in Virginia
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard announced it had seized more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine and put the...
Coast Guard intercepts more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine worth $186 million
7@four: Play Roanoke Summer Camps
Fitness camps offered for Roanoke middle schoolers
7@four: Play Roanoke Summer Camps
7@four: Play Roanoke Summer Camps
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden hosts a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco